Chris Wilder's Sheffield United warning as Blades prepare to face struggling Plymouth

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United’s players that there can be no sign of “arrogance or complacency” during tomorrow’s clash with struggling Plymouth Argyle - with a similar message to the Blades supporters. The Blades are hot favourites to continue their promotion push having climbed back to the top of the table with an impressive away win at Millwall.

Plymouth, meanwhile, travel north in terrible form away from home, having picked up just two points on the road this season with just three goals scored. United haven’t conceded in their last eight games at Bramall Lane, with the added storyline of Michael Cooper’s presence in the Blades goal following his summer move from Argyle.

But while the form may anticipate a home win, no-one in the United camp is taking it for granted. “You can't get away from the fact they're in a tough spot,” said Wilder of second-bottom Argyle. “But they fought out of that position last season and got promoted the season before. They know how to win and will be looking to puncture our home record and get themselves up and running.

“We understand the challenge ahead. There can be no sign of arrogance or complacency, and I don't think there will be from my messages to the players. I don't want there to be an arrogance and complacency from our supporters too. We were in League One for six years, a massive club in that division, and we can't afford to be complacent as a club.

“I don't want any thinking of: ‘It's going to be three or four-nil’ and ‘it’s a given.’ The schedule is tough again, there are a lot of tired players out there who played on Wednesday night and didn’t get home until the early hours of Thursday morning. And we'll need the supporters.

“Because there will be a lull in the game, where everyone expects us to turn it on and roll them over. We've got to do the job on the pitch and the supporters have got to help us. If we take it lightly as a club, then we'll get hurt ... and I don't want us to get hurt.”