The officiating team for Sheffield United’s Monday night clash against Leeds United has been confirmed, with David Webb to take charge of the Yorkshire derby.

United return to Bramall Lane as the Championship’s second-placed side, having briefly climbed into first on Saturday following their hard-fought 1-0 win at Luton Town. The Blades were made to wait until the 79th minute for Anel Ahmedhodzic’s eventual winner but a fourth straight victory leaves them well-placed to fight for automatic promotion.

Leeds reclaimed top spot with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland on Monday night, opening up a two-point gap on their upcoming hosts, who in turn sit five points ahead of Burnley in third. That victory didn’t come without cost, however, as manager Daniel Farke picked up a third yellow card to earn a touchline ban at Bramall Lane.

The stage is set for another mammoth Championship clash and as preparations continue in both South and West Yorkshire,the EFL have confirmed Webb will take charge at Bramall Lane. It will be the experienced referee’s third game involving United this season, having previously been in the middle for December’s 2-2 draw at West Brom and the 2-1 win over Watford last month.

With 20 Championship games under his belt this season, Webb is one of the most common second-tier appointments and his perceived leniency might be an advantage for the overall spectacle on Monday. An average 20.85 fouls per game is third-lowest among officials with 10 or more matches this campaign, while a tally of 2.75 yellow cards per 90 minutes is further evidence he is keen to let things slide.

With the expectation being United and Leeds will go blow for blow on Monday, Webb’s leniency might prove beneficial. Albeit he brandished a comparatively huge six yellow cards during the Blades’ four-goal draw at the Hawthorns back in December, his highest total of the campaign.

Only two points separate the pair and with Burnley a minimum of two points away come Monday - they will close the gap from five with victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday - the chance is there for someone to enjoy a massive result. United will remain in the top two regardless, but win and they will go top.

The Blades haven’t been at their free-flowing best in recent weeks but to carve out wins is the mark of a promotion-winning team, and to beat Leeds would send out a serious statement. Daniel Farke’s side are 15 unbeaten in the league and Wilson Isidor’s goal on Monday was the first they conceded in the Championship since January 4..

Wilder will be desperate to right the wrongs of United’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road back in October, a game in which he surprised many by deploying a back-five which barely laid a glove on the hosts. The boss himself admitted after that defeat his side were bettered in every department, but there have been huge improvements since and hope of a big home performance is growing.