Sheffield United player ratings v Luton Town

It was a show of industry over invention for Sheffield United this afternoon as they delivered a huge show of character in their victory at struggling Luton Town. The division’s bottom club made things very difficult for the new league leaders for most of the game but United hung in there and won a huge three points courtesy of Anel Ahmedhodzic’s winner.

The Blades were second best in the first half as the hosts missed some great chances to go ahead, with Thelo Aasgaard hitting the bar and Elijah Adebayo missing a sitter when he looked for all the world like he would put Luton ahead.

The Blades grew into the game a little, with Ben Brereton Diaz spurning a couple of good moments himself, while Michael Cooper impressed at the other end to keep out Carlton Morris’ flicked header from Alfie Doughty’s cross. Then came the moment that decided the game as Ahmedhodzic stayed onside to finish past Thomas Kaminski with real calmness after Callum O’Hare flicked on.

The victory sent United top of the league ahead of Leeds’ home game v Sunderland on Monday while Burnley dropped points at home to Preston North End earlier in the day, extending United’s lead over the Clarets to five points. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on the afternoon...

Michael Cooper 8

Had to be alert early on as Aasgaard looked to catch him out after Ahmedhodzic had only half-cleared into his path, but the ‘keeper regained his positioning quickly enough and held onto the ball to prevent Luton taking a dream early lead. Will have had his heart in his mouth a bit later when Aasgard unleashed a curling effort which sailed through the cold Luton air before bouncing back off the United crossbar, with Cooper gobbling up the rebound from Jones.

Excelled himself early in the second half with a great reaction stop to keep out Morris’ flicked header which was heading towards the corner of the United net and that moment could have been even bigger just seconds later when United went up the other end and almost broke the deadlock themselves.

Harry Clarke 6

Given a tough time in the air as Luton targeted him with so many diags early on and also struggled at times on the floor too, with the lively Aasgard sticking it through his legs before racing away at the United goal. A great cross from deep was inviting for Brereton Diaz but the defender did just enough to prevent the striker from getting to the ball

Anel Ahmedhodzic 8

Under pressure from the start by Luton’s direct style of play and picked up an early booking before the midway point of the first half for a slightly mistimed challenge on Adebayo. So that will have been in his mind slightly after when the Luton man got the better of him and raced away from goal, but the Bosnian didn’t give up the pursuit and managed to get a timely touch on the ball just as Adebayo looked to pull the trigger.

Made a rare foray forward later in the half and created United’s best - in fact only - chance of the half as he sent Campbell free, but his effort was saved on the angle by Kaminski. Then had a header saved by Kaminski before keeping his composure to find the finish and send the away end into raptures with a calm finish for 1-0 10 minutes from time, after staying onside

Jack Robinson 7

United were always going to be under the cosh here at some stage but you sense that the skipper was born for such occasions, helping United weather the early Hatters storm with a series of blocks, headers and clearances with any part of his body, taking a painful whack to the head in the process.

Had United’s second effort on target early in the second half when he rose highest to head Peck’s cross goalwards, but Kaminski made the save comfortably. United rode their luck at times but you have to give them credit for another clean sheet in such difficult circumstances, with their attitude spot-on for the most part

Sam McCallum 5

Came in for Burrows at left-back as one of five changes as Wilder freshened up his side a little for the third of three games in a week, but it was a slightly frenetic display from the former Norwich man as he frequently gave the ball away and risked being caught on the counter attack by Luton’s lively right-wing threats. He did show some good defensive instincts at times to clear the danger before being replaced later on by Burrows

Vini Souza 5

Not an afternoon he will look back on with too much fondness as Luton made it incredibly difficult for anyone of a United persuasion to put their foot on the ball and look to dictate.

Booked on the half hour after catching Aasgaard as he raced away on the United goal, although the Brazilian couldn’t believe it as he put his hands on his head in frustration and protested that he got a touch on the ball.

Took a bit of a risk when he fouled Morris just outside the box later on, with the home crowd baying for a red card but referee Smith kept it in his pocked on this occasion.

Hamza Choudhury 5

Replaced Peck in the middle despite the youngster’s impressive shift against Boro in midweek and put himself about but couldn’t help United establish any real control in midfield as they seemed to be constantly overrun by Luton’s all-action style. A bit more like it in the second half but lacked a touch of quality on the ball at times, trying an ambitious backheeled pass to Campbell at one stage and watching it sail out of play

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 5

Went into the game looking for his third goal in as many games after netting against Portsmouth and Boro but instead made way at the game’s halfway stage after a pretty anonymous first-half display. It didn’t help that United could barely string a pass together going forward although the Palace loanee did have one nice moment in the first half when he got to the byline and pulled it back, but Luton scrambled it clear

Rhian Brewster 5

Began in the No.10 role in place of O’Hare but like the rest of United’s forwards he couldn’t get in the game at all and didn’t reappear after the break. No lack of effort but just not his afternoon

Ben Brereton Diaz 5

Hamer’s absence as a precaution opened the door for the Chilean international to make a return to the starting XI after scoring off the bench in midweek but it was a frustrating first 45 minutes for him as he switched wings a few times with Rak-Sakyi but didn’t get much joy on either.

Things almost turned early in the second half when Campbell worked a yard of space and crossed low for him at the back post, but he was stretching and could only divert the ball against the post. Had another decent chance later on when Burrows’ cross was blocked into his path but he smashed it over the Luton bar and into the Blades fans behind Kaminski’s goal

Tyrese Campbell 6

In a similar position to Brereton Diaz in that Cannon’s misfortune, in missing out with an ankle injury, opened the door for Campbell to start up top. He had the only meaningful attacking touch of the first half from a United perspective after Ahmedhodzic’s pass but the angle was tight and he was on his weaker foot, Kaminski making the save to block his effort.

Great hold-up play and then vision to find Brereton Diaz with the cross which his fellow striker hit against the outside of the post. Put in a shift up top but in reality he was left chasing shadows for the most part before he made way just after the hour mark for young Ryan One

Subs: Rob Holding 6

Came on for Brewster as United switched to a back three and looked solid on a rare first-team appearance for the former Arsenal man in recent years, with some commanding headers and calmness on the ball showing what he can bring to this side

Callum O’Hare 6

Came on late on and made his mark with a hooked pass which saw Ahmedhodzic spring the offside trap and finish calmly past Kaminski for 1-0. Full of running as ever and used that energy to get in a position for a later chance, but McGuinness just managed to get across and deflect his effort over the bar

Sydie Peck 6

Replaced Rak-Sakyi at the break and looked to make his mark early on with a couple of industrious runs down the right channel, his free-kick causing chaos in the build-up to United’s opening goal

Also used: Burrows, One