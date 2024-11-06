Chris Wilder has some thinking to do around his striking options after Sheffield United suffered an injury blow ahead of Sunday’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday

Not for the first time in his Sheffield United managerial career, Chris Wilder faces the prospect of taking on city rivals Wednesday with a patched-up forward line.

First-choice forward Kieffer Moore is a doubt for Sunday’s derby at Bramall Lane after limping out of last night’s win at Bristol City.

The Welsh international’s calf issue will be assessed over the next couple of days after United returned to South Yorkshire but Wilder conceded that it ‘doesn’t look good’ for the 32-year-old in terms of facing the Owls.

That opens the door for a replacement, with Rhian Brewster missing out at Ashton Gate through injury. Tyrese Campbell started while Ryan One, 18 and in his just second senior appearance, threw his own hat into the ring by coming on and scoring the equaliser before Harrison Burrows’ dramatic winner in the 98th minute.

There are echoes of the 4-2 win at Hillsborough back in 2017, when United were without a number of striking options including skipper Billy Sharp before the new partnership of Leon Clarke and rookie David Brooks ran riot.

A repeat of that outcome would be most welcome but the loss of Moore would be a big blow for the Blades, especially on the back of two excellent performances which returned a goal and an assist and could easily have yielded more.

“We just want to win games of football,” said Wilder, asked if Tuesday’s result set the Blades up perfectly for Sunday. “We’ll go back and prepare and see who’s fit and look forward to a hugely anticipated Steel City derby.” But whoever plays will be completely committed to the cause. “They wouldn’t put a shirt on if not,” Wilder added. “They wouldn’t even be travelling.”

Moore’s likely absence gives Wilder another headache ahead of the Owls clash with some decisions to make in terms of his front four. Andre Brooks didn’t really take the chance offered to him to put pressure on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on the right while Callum O’Hare kept going right to the end despite not much going his way, although he did draw a red card for sub Rob Dickie as he looked to break away on goal.

Gus Hamer has not yet recaptured the early-season form that saw him net four goals in his first six games but his individual quality is obvious while both Campbell and Brewster have played supporting-striker roles this campaign and both will hope to get the nod against Danny Röhl’s side in the first meeting between the two Sheffield sides since 2019.

“We were disappointed with the quality of our front four at times,” Wilder added, “because there’s a lot more under the bonnet.”