Sheffield United dealt significant injury concern ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby clash as Bristol City win comes at a price

Sheffield United will assess Kieffer Moore over the next 48 hours after the striker gave the Blades a huge injury concern ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby against Wednesday at Bramall Lane. The Welsh international came off the bench in yesterday’s dramatic victory at Bristol City but lasted just 11 minutes before going down for treatment.

The forward’s long walk around the pitch back to the dressing room suggested that the issue was not a inconsequential one, giving the Blades another headache ahead of the meeting with the old enemy on Sunday afternoon. Rhian Brewster missed the trip to Ashton Gate with the injury he picked up in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers but could return to face Wednesday, while Tyrese Campbell is another option if Moore doesn’t make it.

“He’s felt his calf,” Wilder, who watched Ryan One score the Blades’ equaliser after coming off the bench to replace Moore, confirmed of his big No.9. “We’re not trying to dress anything up, we’ll assess him over the next 24/48 hours but it’s not looking great at the moment. I’m not trying to play mind games or anything, we can’t hide that. He’s a warrior, he’s been bashed about and he’s really unfortunate with his landing after he’s gone up.

“So we’ll give him 24/48 hours because he’s a big player but if we have to go with Ryan, we’ll go with Ryan. If we have to go with Rhian or Tyrese, that’s how it is. It’s a little bit of a test for us because we’ve been very good. Rhian only just missed out so fingers crossed he’ll be back for the weekend and if we lose players, it’s a young group and it’s up to them to step up to the plate as they have done tonight.”

Oliver Arblaster also started on the bench against City after carrying a knock into the game. “It’s a punishing schedule of Championship football but what I will say is, we talked about how we handle disappointments off the back of two defeats,” Wilder said. “Whatever the manner, whether comfortable or a tight affair like tonight, you can see my team’s got a lot of bottle and bravery and heart to get a result for the football club.”