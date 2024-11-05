Chris Wilder reacts as Sheffield United’s remarkable show of character seals three points at Bristol City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder hailed the “special” feeling of Sheffield United’s 98th-minute winner at Bristol City this evening as the Blades warmed up for Sunday’s Steel City derby with a remarkable show of character. Wilder’s men trailed with 15 minutes to go before Ryan One equalised with minutes to go and Harrison Burrows slammed home the winner deep into injury time.

The winner sparked remarkable scenes with players and staff sprinting down the touchline and fans joining in the celebrations from the away end as their side went up to second in the Championship table on the night. Wednesday also tasted victory of their own, 2-0 at home to Norwich City, and Wilder said: “You go through the highs and the lows and the preparation, which isn’t enjoyable at times because of the pressure to get a result. But when you do get those moments in a game and a season and a career, they’re a little bit special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t think it was a smash and grab, it was a tight game against tough opposition. We just needed to raise our levels after half time and we still couldn’t get to where we wanted to be. We started to play in the last 20 minutes and why it took that long for us to play with that drive and intensity… if I knew the answer I wouldn’t be standing here.

“It wasn’t anything to do with me or the coaching staff; [the players] put themselves in that hole, through the decision-making and the detail of everything. Whether it was poking the bear or not I don’t know but what I will say is that my team has gone right to the end. We were extremely brave and got the winner with a memorable moment for the supporters who made the way down an incredibly long way on a Tuesday night.”