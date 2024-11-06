Ryan One justifies Sheffield United faith as Blades dig out Bristol City result ahead of Wednesday derby

Jack Lester, the Sheffield United coach, has been badgering all season for teenager Ryan One to get a chance in the Blades’ first team - and when it finally arrived last night at Bristol City, boy did he take it. One came off the bench to replace Kieffer Moore, himself a substitute replacement for Tyrese Campbell, after the Welsh international damaged a calf muscle.

In prolific form for the U21s this season, One certainly knows where the goal is and showed that again with a looping header to drag the Blades on level terms with just minutes to play at Ashton Gate. What looked like a battling point then became all three when Harrison Burrows smashed home a superb winner to spark jubilant scenes amongst players, staff and supporters as United sealed their third win on the bounce ahead of Sunday’s Sheffield derby.

One only turned 18 years old earlier this year but is highly rated in the Blades academy, scoring a hat-trick in the U21s’ 10-1 romp of Crewe Alexandra recently. Wilder gave credit to Paul Mitchell, the club’s former head of recruitment, for helping orchestrate One’s move from Hamilton Academical last year after identifying him as a potential future first-team player.

“He’s a modern-day No.9,” Wilder said of One. “He links it and runs down the side. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the boy, he’s a young boy learning his trade. To have just turned 18 and come into a top Championship side against a good team, is great. He’s been in our academy for a while and impressed everyone.

“We’re not absolutely overstocked with players, we’ve got a tight group. Jack coaches and cajoles him and is always on to me, saying: ‘We need to get Ryan on the bench, we need to get Ryan in the team.’ So when an opportunity comes up, there you go young man ... go and take it. And he certainly did that.”

United trailed with 15 minutes to go before a show of character saw them first get back in the game before going on to win it through Burrows’ angled strike with essentially the last kick of the game. “They got their tails up after going ahead and we had to dig one out tonight,” Wilder added. “For 20 or 25 minutes we were as we should be and I haven’t got that answer in terms of why at times.

“You see with the top sides at the top level they don’t find their rhythm and they come from nowhere. The character of the side will get tested between now and the end of the season and got tested tonight, and it’s a big three points for us.”