3 . Harry Souttar 6

Gave United something of an injury scare ahead of the derby when he went down with a knee issue in the first half but he got up and managed to carry on, much to the relief of everyone from a United persuasion. Pinged the ball beautifully to the left wing three times in the first half but was fortunate that a rare mistake wasn't punished further when a cross found its way through him and to Wells, who poked wide. | Sportimage