Harrison Burrows scored a dramatic injury-time winner for Sheffield United as the Blades came from behind to beat Bristol City at Ashton Gate this evening. The Blades trailed to Anis Mehmeti’s penalty opener 15 minutes from time before teenager Ryan One, on for sub Kieffer Moore after he got injured, got them back on level terms with a great header.
There was still time for more drama as Burrows stepped forward and found a superb finish into the far corner with 98 minutes on the clock, sparking jubilant scenes of celebrations. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on an evening of dramatic rewrites at Ashton Gate... bring on the derby!
1. Michael Cooper 5
As untroubled as ever for most of the game before its main flashpoint when he came out to challenge Sinclair Armstrong and could only foul the City sub as he went past him, conceding the penalty and then narrowly failing to get a hand on it as Mehmeti smashed it home before One and Burrows spared his blushes somewhat
| Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 5
Showed his defensive qualities in the first half with some great blocks and good tackles, and got forward when he could to support Brooks too. Made way with United chasing the game for Seriki meaning he still hasn't played a full game in United colours
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Souttar 6
Gave United something of an injury scare ahead of the derby when he went down with a knee issue in the first half but he got up and managed to carry on, much to the relief of everyone from a United persuasion. Pinged the ball beautifully to the left wing three times in the first half but was fortunate that a rare mistake wasn't punished further when a cross found its way through him and to Wells, who poked wide. | Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Back in the side for Robinson after missing out against Blackburn through suspension and had a few moments early on where a bit of ring-rust perhaps showed through. But generally he was as composed as ever and even had a couple of forays forward | Getty Images