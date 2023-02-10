All the latest Sheffield United news as the Blades prepare to face Swansea City.

Sheffield United are now turning their attention back to the Championship promotion race after booking their spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

The Blades defeated Wrexham in their cup replay during the week, and they will now look to extend their 1-point lead over third place Middlesbrough when they face Swansea City at home this weekend. United are 12 games unbeaten across all competitions coming into this one, and while they may be able to smell Premier League football, there is still plenty of work to do, with 17 games still to play.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Bramall Lane.

Mmbousi speaks out

Prospective new United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has spoken about his possible plans for the club.

“I’m a very pragmatic person. I don’t like disruptions that are not good. And if it’s not in the best interest of the club and the people of Sheffield, I’m not going to do it. I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the city for radical changes to be made,” Mmobuosi said on Vibe with Five.

“But what we must do, as the club is a business, what we must do is make sure we bring in the best to add value to the club. You don’t just go to the PL and return to where you’re coming from. We must put everything in place to ensure we sustain our position.”

Martin’s Swansea update

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has spoken about his side’s latest injury news ahead of facing the Blaes.

“We have Naughts (Kyle Naughton), we have Matty Sorinola who can play there as well,” he said. “Matty has predominantly been a full-back during his career.