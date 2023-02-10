Sheffield United’s soon-to-be out of contract players have been left “in limbo” as the club goes through a takeover process and attempts to lift its transfer embargo, manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Swansea City.

Fourteen members of the 45-year-old’s promotion chasing squad could leave Bramall Lane at the end of the season, with only three of those scheduled to depart following the expiry of their loans.

After being sanctioned for failing to pay their debts by the English Football League, United are unable to renew any of those agreements without the governing body’s approval while owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s talks with Dozy Mmobuosi, which could see the Nigerian businessman assume control, have complicated the situation still further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Heckingbottom admitted “conversations” have taken place with some of those set to become free agents, including Oli McBurnie, Oli Norwood and captain Billy Sharp, he told The Star: “All of the players love it here, but we can’t make plans or build for the future because, quite simply, at the moment we don’t know what that future looks like.

“We are in limbo a bit until we do know what that is. But that doesn’t mean I haven't had conversations with players. We speak all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second in the Championship and 10 points clear of third place, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have so far performed wonders ensuring the off-the-pitch turmoil United find themselves in does not permeate the dressing room. Unbeaten in 12 outings in all competitions, a win over Russell Martin’s side would see United edge another step closer towards promotion. But, unless the board of directors either meet or restructure the outstanding payments relating to previous transfer deals with prompted the EFL’s intervention, Heckingbottom could soon find himself prohibited from making any new signings for a further two windows.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits he doesn't know what the future will hold off the pitch: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mmobuosi’s credentials to take charge of United are thought to be being scrutinised by officials at EFL headquarters, before they decide whether or not his purchase will be greenlighted.

Although Heckingbottom has insisted events behind the scenes are not a source of distraction, he would prefer not to enter the closing stages of the campaign with the future of so many senior names in doubt. Wes Foderingham, Ben Osborn and Ismaila Coulibaly, who made his full debut for United during Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Wrexham.

“We’re all in the same boat because we all want to achieve the same thing.” Heckingbottom said. “And if we’re able to do that then, whatever happens, it will put everyone here in a much better position. That’s absolutely guaranteed.”

Billy Sharp is out of contract with Sheffield United this summer: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone in this game, and I’ve mentioned this before, is effectively self-employed.” he added. “That’s the position they are in. But we also know what the picture is going to look like if we’re able to do what we want to do. That’s all we are focused on, nothing else. The next game is always the most important game, that’s all that matters to us right now.”