Dozy Mmobuosi has broken his silence on his takeover of Sheffield United, revealing he hopes it will be completed “soon” and telling Blades fans: “I am an individual you can count upon.”

The businessman was recently revealed to be the man behind the mystery takeover of the Blades, after having an offer – believed to be in the region of £90m – accepted by current owner Prince Abdullah late last year.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Mmobuosi spoke of his love of football and revealed how his bid for the Blades was formulated over a pint of Guinness at a Sheffield pub.

In a wide-ranging interview with Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Mmobuosi revealed:

His confidence in the takeover deal going through after being ratified by the EFL The prospect of Blades fans being given a share of the club’s ownership in the future His plans to invest in the training ground, hotel and Bramall Lane when he takes control The commitment he and his family have to the Blades His plans to make United “a world-class club” with help from the club’s supporters

“First, I’m a lover of football,” Mmobuosi said. “Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, I played ball on the streets without boots, so I understand the hardcore of the game and I love it.

“Six months ago I was in the city of Sheffield and I was in the pub where I had some Guinness and I felt the energy of that city. Then I made some enquiries, months ago, maybe earlier than I went to Sheffield.

“I had always wanted to support football, the same way I supported grassroots soccer in my country. To be very frank Sheffield United was opportunistic, I felt the opportunity and grabbed it. I felt the energy in the city and the history the club has, it’s a no-brainer.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“I met with Prince Abdullah and we started talking. In a few weeks we had lawyers all around the table at the Dorchester Hotel and that’s how it started.”

Mmobuosi’s bid for control of United is currently with the English Football League, who are conducting their background checks to ensure he will pass their fit-and-proper owners test. As part of the regulations, which were tightened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mmobuosi was required to prove that he has enough money to take control of United, and also operate it going forward.

“I trust that they have the experts at the EFL doing their job,” Mmobuosi added. “Within weeks of shaking hands, certain deposits were paid.

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything because we have agreed there will be a joint statement when it’s time. Fingers crossed when this deal is done we’re going to make a comment.

Dozy Mmobuosi, the prospective new owner of Sheffield United

“Where we are right now, at any given time the EFL sends us questions. We provide the answers quickly. We believe we have given everything but of course we’re open for more questions and more scrutiny.

“There is nothing to hide, we are ready to go through the process and I believe they are professionals and fair enough. I am hoping they are. Fingers crossed, we’re just there waiting for whenever they are ready for us.”

Mmobuosi revealed that he had pledged to his wife years ago that he would become a fan of the club he would own in the future, adding: “I am now a fan of this club”.

“I’ve never supported any club. The only team I’ve ever supported is the Super Eagles, my national team. For the fans, what I want to say to you guys, I love the city of Sheffield and I’m looking forward to coming to drink Guinness there with you guys.

“It’s not going to be an easy journey but I need your help and support, for us to do this together. I am an individual you can count on. Don’t see me as a Nigerian or an African, see me as a human being who is here to work with you. I believe we are not going to disappoint. Myself and my team and those who manage the club.

“For me it’s even beyond football for Sheffield. When I go back to that pint of Guinness in the pub, the energy of the city is underutilized.

“I understand how to work with disenfranchised people and I don’t feel the city is where it should be. What I bring to the table is my experience in business. I’m a very pragmatic businessman, I will not overpromise but I want to work with the fans and the good people of Sheffield to build from where Prince Abdullah is going to stop, hopefully.

“He’s done a very great job. The idea for me, short-term ... definitely you’re going to see a lot of development at the current level. Training ground, fan experience, the hotel. The ground, we’re going to invest there. I’m going to be practical and I’m open to the best advice.

“I have the best advisors around me, I want to make that club a world-class club with the help of every professional around me. Long-term, nothing stops the fans from participating in ownership at some point.

“So it’s not short-term for me. I don’t know how to do short-term. My family and I are going to be very committed to this club and to the city of Sheffield, when this is done. I’m not going to say if, I’m very certain it’s going to be done.”