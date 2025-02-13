Luton Town will welcome Sheffield United to Kenilworth Road as the Championship’s rock-bottom team this weekend.

Luton Town manager Matt Bloomfield hopes a return to Kenilworth Road can be the catalyst for momentum when Sheffield United visit this weekend.

Bloomfield has taken just two points from his first five games as Luton boss, having taken over from Rob Edwards in January following a run of five straight defeats in all competitions. That dismal run of form has seen the Hatters, who were alongside United in the Premier League last season, plummet into the relegation zone.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Sunderland saw Luton fall to the foot of the table, with back-to-back relegations not only possible but now likely. One of the two points picked up under Bloomfield came at home, however, and the 41-year-old hopes a return to Kenilworth Road can kickstart their survival push this weekend.

“[Momentum is] really important, and that's why it comes back to training, it comes back to performances on the pitch,” Bloomfield told Luton’s website after the defeat. “It's really important for us to start building some momentum.

“We haven't been able to do that yet and we're really disappointed with that. It was a really tough night for us tonight, coming away from home to Sunderland who are doing extremely well at home. We're going to have to put that right on Saturday at home.”

Travelling Luton fans have been subject to some truly miserable away days, with Wednesday’s defeat at Sunderland their 13th of a 14-game winless run on the road. But the Hatters have been notably better in their own home, offering up a much sterner challenge than their 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane in October.

And so despite seeing their Championship promotion rivals cruise to victory on Wednesday, United know they will need to be at their best. And Bloomfield hopes a fervent home crowd can help his side cause an upset.

“Those guys are everything to us and our football club, that will never change,” the Luton boss added of his club’s supporters. “They were here before me and will be here long after me. We’re desperate to give them more, and we will give them more. We look forward to seeing them on Saturday and hope we can give them something to cheer.”

United will need no further encouragement to be at their best this weekend, with victory at Kenilworth Road due to send them top of the Championship. Chris Wilder’s side pulled to within two points of Leeds United following last night’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough, with the league leaders not in action until their Monday night home game against Sunderland.

Wilder will hope to have Kieffer Moore back available for the weekend trip to Kenilworth Road, with Tom Davies returning from his own injury off the bench against Middlesbrough. Gustavo Hamer is hoping to be okay after playing through a minor hamstring issue during that midweek win.