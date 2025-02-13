Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes Leeds United promotion prediction after “smashing everybody” verdict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has tipped promotion rivals Leeds United to win the Championship title - despite his side keeping pace with their rivals from up the M1 with victory over Middlesbrough last night. All four teams in the automatic promotion race won in midweek, with Leeds leading the way on Tuesday night by hammering Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

But the Blades, Burnley and Sunderland all responded in kind on Wednesday evening to keep the promotion race wide open with 14 games to go. Leeds are two points ahead of the Blades, who would be joint top but for their two-point deduction in the summer, while United are three ahead of third-placed Burnley and five clear of Sunderland in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United could have dropped points at home to Boro when the visitors were awarded a controversial penalty to go back level at 1-1 on the stroke of half-time before United regained control in the second half, with goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic strengthening their grip on second place over Burnley, who beat Hull City while keeping yet another clean sheet.

“People look at tables and when somebody drops a couple of points and someone wins a game or whatever,” Wilder said. “We have just got to keep our heads down and keep doing what we are doing and if we do that, we are going to be in the mix.

“If we don’t, we will find ourselves out of it. We want to be involved in it right the way through to the end and if we keep producing those types of performances, then we are going to give ourselves a good chance.

“Leeds are the talked-about team and rightly so. They’re a fabulous group of players and are well-coached, smashing everybody here, there and everywhere. They’re everybody’s tip to win it. From my point of view, I’d say the same. But we want to make it interesting and hopefully we will do in terms of collecting the points and producing those performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United travel to Luton Town this weekend before returning to Bramall Lane a week on Monday for a mouth-watering top-two battle against Daniel Farke’s Leeds. "Listen, it's three points,” said Wilder of that game. “It's not going to make or break our season. There would be an advantage of course, but there will be an advantage if we don't get a result at Luton.

"I'm too old and experienced to take my eye off the ball. That game will take care of itself. We've got to fully tune in to Saturday. It's still an incredibly difficult place to go and get a result.

"The Leeds United game will take care of itself. It won't define our season. We have to make sure we're bang at it in the next couple of days and come away with a positive result on Saturday.”