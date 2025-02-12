Chris Wilder hails Sheffield United response to "ridiculous" decision that could have cost them v Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder hailed Sheffield United’s response to a “ridiculous” decision that could have cost them dearly at home to Middlesbrough tonight. The pressure was on the Blades to pick up another three points after the other three sides in the automatic promotion race all did so in this midweek.

The early signs were good, when the Blades went ahead through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, before a big turning point in the game saw referee Matt Donohue award Boro a penalty after Jack Robinson and George Edumundson tangled in the Blades box at a corner. Replays showed that both players had hold of the other’s shirt but it was Robinson who was penalised, with Delano Burgzorg slotting away the spot-kick.

But United recovered to run out 3-1 winners, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic on the scoresheet in the second half. "There was a lot of emotion flying around the place at half-time, around the stadium and in our changing room, because it's just a ridiculous decision,” Wilder said.

“Two guys have got hold of each other's shirt. If one was pulling the other, then I get it. There would be penalties all over the place if that was the standard of decisions that we're getting.

“But I don't want the narrative to be about a decision. I want the narrative to be about a really good performance against an excellent side. The narrative should be about how we nullified their threat. The out of possession stuff was really good. We never allowed them to get any rhythm and I was really pleased with how we recovered from that decision.”