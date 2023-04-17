Clark is out of contract at Newcastle this summer and is expected to move on from the European hopefuls

Ciaran Clark has opened the door to potentially joining Sheffield United on a permanent basis, after admitting he would be interested in the move if his time at Newcastle United comes to an end this summer.

The 33-year-old is expected to head a number of departures from St. James’ Park this summer as the club’s Saudi revolution continues to gather pace, and the defender’s contract in the north-east expires.

Despite injury blighting much of his time at Bramall Lane after joining on loan in the summer, Clark has impressed United’s coaching staff with both his ability and attitude and he marked what could prove to be a timely return from his latest absence at the weekend with a close-range goal in a 4-1 win over Cardiff City that moved the Blades a step closer to automatic promotion this season.

Asked about his future ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane, Clark insisted: “I’m not thinking about that yet. I haven’t thought about that at all. I’m just focused on training and seeing this season through and seeing what happens in the summer.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone; literally nothing and I’m happy with that. I’m not bothered to be honest, I just want to get this season finished off and hopefully, it’ll be a good one. I’m just concentrating on each game and that’s all I do.”

When pressed on whether he would consider a return to Bramall Lane in the summer, Clark admitted: “I’ve enjoyed my time here, I really have. It’s a good group of lads and the people are top-class.

“Everyone around the building made me feel welcome straight away so obviously I would be, but I’m going to focus on the next couple of games and training. And doing whatever I can, and we can, to see the job through.”

Since returning to fitness Clark has been kept out of the side by the good form of Jack Robinson, but could play against City on Tuesday night if Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham are once again ruled out.

“Jack’s a fiery character, a few lads here like to win and he’s definitely right up there with them!” Clark added. “Full credit to him, he deserves to be playing every week and hopefully, the team can stay fit now and see the job through.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes, prepare as best we can and go from there.”

