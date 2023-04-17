Sheffield United have opened up the ticket-buying process for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, allowing season ticket holders and members to buy FIVE additional tickets for the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

United will continue to sell tickets for Wembley until 3pm on Thursday, April 20, and from tomorrow morning (9am, Tuesday April 18) season ticket holders and members can secure up to five additional tickets for fellow fans with a previous purchase history with the Blades.

Tickets remain for sale online only, and will be emailed to supporters to print at home ahead of the game. United have warned fans not to obtain tickets for City supporters, clarifying that “it is the season ticket holder’s responsibility that people they are purchasing for are not opposition supporters.”

Sheffield United v Manchester City ticket prices