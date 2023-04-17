News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United Wembley Tickets: Blades widen sales process for Man City semi amid fan warning

Blades have opened up ticket sales for big Wembley semi-final as Man City date edges closer

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

Sheffield United have opened up the ticket-buying process for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, allowing season ticket holders and members to buy FIVE additional tickets for the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

United will continue to sell tickets for Wembley until 3pm on Thursday, April 20, and from tomorrow morning (9am, Tuesday April 18) season ticket holders and members can secure up to five additional tickets for fellow fans with a previous purchase history with the Blades.

Tickets remain for sale online only, and will be emailed to supporters to print at home ahead of the game. United have warned fans not to obtain tickets for City supporters, clarifying that “it is the season ticket holder’s responsibility that people they are purchasing for are not opposition supporters.”

Sheffield United v Manchester City ticket prices

AdultsConcessions
Premium Level 2 Ticket£120£100
Level 2 Ticket£100£80
Category 1£80£70
Category 2£65£55
Category 2 Safe Standing**(No Under 12s)£65£55
Category 3£45£35
Category 4£30£20

