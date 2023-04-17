Tony Currie and Paul Heckingbottom have paid emotional tributes to Sheffield United legend Eddie Colquhoun after he passed away over the weekend, at the age of 78.

The former Blades captain, immortalised in song alongside Currie and fellow Lane legend Alan Woodward, led United's iconic 1970/71 side to promotion to the first division and played 433 times for the Blades in all.

A glowing tribute from the Blades described Colquhoun as being "carved out of Scottish granite ... with the heart of the lion on his country's coat of arms". United will mark the former defender's passing at their game against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Currie led the tributes to his former teammate, telling The Star Colquhoun would "kick his own grandmother" on the pitch. "In training, we had to watch out for him," the former England international added. "He didn't take any prisoners, Eddie.

"He was so quick, no-one could beat him across the ground. He was a great captain and I kept in touch with him later in life, inviting him and his wife Maureen to a few games.

"He wasn't ever one to come out with the lads on a night out. He didn't really mix. He'd get straight off after training, either to see the family or go and make some extra money. Sometimes without even having a shower!

"He had a dry sense of humour and I actually got to know him better after we finished playing. The fans have their song and someone did the three of us, me, Eddie and Woody, on a poster once. It's lovely. He was just a lovely bloke."

Colquhoun was hit hard by the loss of his wife Maureen a few years ago and also suffered a stroke in the years since.

"There's lots of times when ex-players pass away and it's always sad," boss Heckingbottom added. "We always send our condolences but in the case of Eddie, playing 400-odd games, he was a real stalwart.

"The way he played, a lot of fans could relate to how he played and that's why he's held in such high regard. It's a really sad time, because so many fans at the game tomorrow will have watched him and he'll have been one of their favourite players."

