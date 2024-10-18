Chris Wilder's honest take on Sheffield United's modest tally

Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United celebrates with Vinicius Souza and Callum O'Hareafter scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Sheffield United FC at Deepdale on August 09, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield United have a shot conversion rate that doesn’t really tally with their league position or their form

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted he would love to see his side convert more of the chances they create, but it’s not something that is giving him sleepless nights at this stage of the season.

The Blades are unbeaten after nine Championship games and are only second behind Sunderland due to the two-point deduction inflicted upon them at the beginning of the campaign.

So far, so very good, of course. However, the number of missed opportunities in matches is noticeable.

On the chance conversion front, United hover around the middle of the division with a ratio of 7.3% - that’s 12 goals from 165 shots. The Blades’ top scorer is Gus Hamer on four with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s brace against Luton Town, just before the break, moving him to joint-second alongside Ollie Arblaster.

“We are all after perfection but we are a long way off,” Wilder concedes. “I think supporters are after perfection straight away. They want us to be the leading goalscorers, they want us to be the best at set-plays, they want us to have the best conversion from shots, they want us to have the best defensive record, they want us to have the most clean sheets, they want everybody to be fit... it just doesn't work that way.”

What Wilder is right to point out, is that at least United are creating those chances. Only four teams in the league have had more shots on goal at this stage of the campaign and spare a thought for Middlesbrough who have a mere 10 goals from their incredible 224 shots - that’s 43 more than their nearest rivals - Leeds United - in that respect.

Added to that, as he states, in striving for perfection, it’s easy to forget the fact that the team have conceded just three goals in total. While, of course, the opposition is of a much lower standard, this time last year United were lucky to go 20 minutes without letting in three goals.

“We've got a solid base to go from, we are not a counter-attacking team, we are not a sitting-in teams; if we have to sit in, we will,” added Wilder. “If we do get pushed back, we'll deal with that but we go into every game wanting to go on and win, wanting to create chances and wanting to score goals.

“In the games so far, everybody who has watched us will say we have created good opportunities; the hardest thing to do is create, but if we keep going we'll be alright.

“I really don't care where the goals come from. There's a number there that sits in with us, statistically, what you need to score to have a successful season, on the flip side that number, how many clean sheets you need. There's so much scrutiny, so many metrics, stats everyone wants to jump on. I suppose it keeps the game alive and it keeps people talking about the game. Yes, of course, we would like to be a little bit more clinical and hopefully we will find that.”

Crucially, Wilder leaves the most important points til last.

“Winning is what it's all about and playing well is what it's all about and we are playing well and winning games of football so that's got to be our main focus. And if we win and get a result and it comes from somebody who hasn't scored a goal for 15 years, I don't think any Sheffield United supporter or player or certainly the manager will be interested in how we get that goal or how we get that result.”