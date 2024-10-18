A big prediction about Rhian Brewster and Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on Rhian Brewster, a player every Sheffield United fan wants to succeed

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhian Brewster. Hand on heart, is there a Sheffield United fan who hasn’t given up on him at some stage? But how about this for a prediction - 10 goals in a breakthrough season? Hear me out!

Those who haven’t given up on Brewster ever? The player himself and the manager who signed him to much acclaim. Which is just as well because I guess most of the rest of us, including in the media, had concluded it just wasn’t going to happen for the £23m former Liverpool youngster at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would be for any number of reasons - wretched luck with injuries, finding goalkeepers and the woodwork in the way of redemptive goals and, yes, wayward finishing. A potentially lethal cocktail for a forward who hasn’t scored for two years and has hit the target just five times in four years at the club.

But wait. Were you there to witness the ovation the now 24-year-old received after being subbed in the win over Luton last time out? It was fully deserved and, more to the point, it came from many who must have despaired of him.

If it didn’t immediately gladden the heart of Brewster, Chris Wilder made absolutely sure that it did. The Blades boss told me: “I said to Rhian as he was coming off ‘you need to listen to this … listen to what is happening here right now … to know what these people think about you … and they don’t suffer fools lightly.’”

Wilder, whose unbeaten side have an potentially thunderous clash at Leeds this Friday, added: “You know here that if you don’t want to run around, you don’t want to work then you’ll get outed … get isolated and exposed. I said to Rhian we all want him to score and he’s had a couple of opportunities, but his overall general play was great and his partnership with Kieffer (Moore) really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Wilder didn’t say was what happens from here. Well, I’ll take a stab. If Brewster stays clear of injury and continues this run, he’ll turn his fortunes right around. Which is something I could never envisage writing at one time. He WILL score sooner rather than later, bound to. Goals in double figures this season from a standing start? Honestly, why not?

You can’t keep coming back and going this close without having something about you. That, above all, is what the Bramall Lane crowd is recognising. There can be no question marks about Brewster’s character or tenacity. Or, let’s be fair, his talent.

He didn’t score 27 goals in 47 games for various England age groups for nothing … or 10 in 20 on loan for Swansea in the Championship before he came to United.

Considering his now proven impact as a forceful team player, surely the time is finally right for Rhian Brewster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The timing of an absolute tragedy deprived this page of the opportunity to pay full tribute to George Baldock and I was thankful for the opportunity to add many heartfelt words elsewhere. Thoughts will always be with his loved ones and also with the whole Sheffield United family after the desperately sad loss of a wonderful player and person. RIP George.