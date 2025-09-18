Chris Wilder’s emotional tribute as Sheffield United, Charlton Athletic remember former player, manager

Chris Wilder has paid an emotional tribute to former colleague and manager Steve Thompson as two of his old clubs prepare to honour his memory at Bramall Lane this weekend. The Sheffield-born Blades fan, who played and managed his boyhood club, passed away last month at the age of 70.

Thompson was released by United as a youngster and had to wait until 1988, three months after his 33rd birthday, to make his senior debut for the Blades. He later made the transition to coaching and took caretaker charge of the Blades in 1997, after a tumultuous period of Bramall Lane sparked the resignation of Nigel Spackman, leading them out in an FA Cup semi-final against Newcastle United at Old Trafford the following year.

His passing after a battle with cancer sparked tributes from a number of his former clubs, including United’s opponents this weekend Charlton Athletic. United’s players will wear black armbands, with members of Thompson’s family in attendance and tributes in the programme and on the big screen.

“It was a sad day for everybody connected to Charlton and Sheffield United,” said Wilder. “I know he had a great period at Charlton. He was a Sheffield boy, and I played with him. We've just been talking about it with a couple of the other boys. He was a popular guy, and played in our team that got promoted from the old third division into what’s now the Championship.

“My biggest memory of him was when we were going for promotion and playing at Northampton, at the old cricket ground. He scored and I remember coming off the pitch and going into this really tiny players’ lounge that we used to go in and have a quick drink before we got back on the bus.

“And what was evolving in front of us was the FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough [in 1989, when 97 Liverpool fans tragically lost their lives]. So there were incredibly mixed emotions there in terms of us getting a massive, massive result, Thommo scoring the winner, and then the tragic circumstances that followed, which obviously stay with people forever.

“But Steve was a good guy. He was my manager as well. He bought me twice. He kept reminding me what he'd done for me and the leg up he gave me! He signed me for Notts County and then he signed me for the second time here when he was caretaker manager at Sheffield United. He was a good guy and I have fond memories of him as a player, but as a personality as well.”

United fans are also planning tributes to former Blades players Maddy Cusack and Jim Bone while prominent Unitedite Roy Ashton passed away at the start of this month at the age of 102.