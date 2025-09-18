“No issue...” - Oliver Arblaster Sheffield United injury clarity as Blades starlet held back in return

Chris Wilder has played down the severity of the injury “setback” suffered by midfielder Oliver Arblaster, after his Sheffield United comeback from a serious knee injury was delayed this summer. The Blades starlet had hoped to be back in contention for a return around the time of the last international break earlier this month.

But those hopes were scuppered by an issue in the rehabilitation process, leaving Wilder’s predecessor Ruben Selles hoping recently that Arblaster would be available this side of Christmas. That would have represented a significant blow for a young man who has not played since last November’s derby win over rivals Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is being looked after from both a physical and mental perspective by United’s coaches and staff, but Wilder sought to clarify things regarding his situation this afternoon as he met members of the local media to preview his latest homecoming clash this weekend against Charlton Athletic.

“I've got to say, I think more of it was made,” said Wilder. “He just had a little bit of fluid on his knee that we should just have to manage and, by the way, that's because he wants to get back. So the handling of him is really important.

“Because if I went next door now and said to him: ‘You're going to play in the middle of park tomorrow afternoon,’ he'd put a shirt on. He'd put a shirt on right now. So holding him back has to be key and himself personally, to show the patience.

“Because the boy's going to be a player. He is a player now and he's going to be a better player for this setback. We have to be careful because he's a proper player and we don't want lose him because we're trying to push him too quickly or force him back in. So there's no issue with Blaster at all.”

Wilder and his staff have tried to pick up Unite’ds players this week after returning to the club, with the Blades looking for their first win of the season this weekend against the promoted Addicks. Danny Ings will miss out with a slight hamstring issue while Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton remain absent.

“The players have been outstanding in terms of their approach, their attitude,” Wilder said. “There's a good group of players there. One of things that when I spoke to them I was excited about was working with them. Well, I know all of them really, apart from maybe one or two really.

“There are a lot of players that we had last season and then the likes of Ben Mee, Danny, [Japhet] Tanganga, Cheo [Ogbene], Chongy [Tahith Chong]. If I've missed one out, I apologise to one of them. But I know a lot about them and what they did, and what they achieved at the previous clubs.”