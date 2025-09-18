Chris Wilder targeting first Sheffield United arrivals of new era amid Bramall Lane “freshness” target

The first additions to Chris Wilder’s third spell as Sheffield United manager will come in his backroom staff rather than on the pitch, but they will be no less important as the Blades chief looks to “freshen up” things at Bramall Lane. Wilder was reappointed as boss of his boyhood club earlier this week.

He comes in with the task of picking up the pieces after the disastrous reign of Ruben Selles was cut short after just 88 days, leaving United bottom of the Championship table and with six defeats from six games played this season.

But Wilder has already sensed an upturn in mood amongst United’s players and that has been reflected in the fanbase, too, with Saturday’s latest homecoming against Charlton Athletic rapidly approaching a sell-out as the Blades look to get their season up and running and make up some ground on those above them.

Familiar faces Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge will return to Bramall Lane, having followed Wilder out of the exit door earlier this summer when United’s owners decided to go in a different direction.

Former U21 boss Micky Collins will also return to the senior fold, having remained under Selles, while journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Wilder is keen to promote Gary McSheffrey, the former Coventry City forward, from his current academy role.

But one man who will not be returning to United under Wilder is ex-Blades striker Jack Lester, who has linked up with former United colleague Keith Andrews at Brentford after leaving the Blades earlier this summer. The Bees have also poached analyst Hayden Whiting from Bramall Lane recently, joining at least two more former United personnel in the capital.

“Yeah, we're looking to freshen up the backroom staff as well,” confirmed Wilder. “We lost Jack to Brentford and the ownership group and Steve [Bettis, chief executive] are very enthusiastic about what we can do as well. So there'll be a couple of different faces coming into the coaching group as well, which we're really looking forward to.

“I think that freshens it up for me. I think it freshens it up for the players and Alan as well. Mickey Collins, who I've got an enormous amount of respect for, will be promoted back into the first team group and will take a more prominent part than he has done recently and return to what he did last season.

“He's a very good, young, up-and-coming coach and just like the players, there as well is a pathway for the coaches in the academy to go into the senior management group. Mickey will be back with us and in time we'll announce, hopefully, the additions to help us and help the players.”