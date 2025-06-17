Fresh twist in Kyle Walker's Sheffield United homecoming plan as Man City man "agrees transfer switch"

Kyle Walker’s public plan to return to boyhood club Sheffield United before he hangs up his boots has taken a fresh twist after the England international reportedly agreed a transfer move away from Manchester City. The 35-year-old spent time last season on loan at AC Milan after expressing a desire to leave the former Premier League champions.

Walker came through the academy at United before a 2009 move to Tottenham Hotspur, which kickstarted a trophy-laden spell of his career at City which saw him win six top-flight titles and the Champions League as well as 96 England caps to date.

He has made no secret of his desire to turn out for the Blades again before he retires, however, making his plan public on several occasions. On one he admitted: “I don’t want to drop down too low because, no disrespect, but I feel the lower it gets, I think it gets harder.

“Certain things that you have the luxury of at City, whether it’s facilities, nutrition or whatever. But I’d like to finish at Sheffield United. That’s something that I would actually like to do. I was there from such a young age until I went to Tottenham.

Kyle Walker has already discussed Sheffield United return plan ahead of latest transfer switch

“I only played five [league] games before I went to Tottenham, and then went back on loan for half a season. So I think I’ve got like 35 games. I’d like to go for as long as possible, to give back or even pass on my experience to the younger players that are coming through, or players that are there then. If I can do that, then I’d like to, yeah.”

The plan is looking increasingly remote by the season, however, with Walker now reportedly edging closer to a move to Everton on a one-year deal as his time at City draws to a close. Discussions are now said to be ongoing over whether the switch to Merseyside will be a permanent deal or a one-year loan spell, which will take Walker to the end of his current City contract.

Fulham are also reported to have enquired about signing Walker but were unable to match his financial expectations. Speaking earlier this year, amid speculation of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and before Walker moved to Milan, Blades chief Chris Wilder said: “When he was talking about finishing his career at Sheffield United he never mentioned that maybe he might have a visit to the Middle East or to Italy before!

“We'll still be there when he fancies that opportunity. It's great to have incredibly talented individuals who have achieved everything in the game, that still have a love for Sheffield United. I know his roots and he's never forgotten them. I get the odd FaceTime call off him and a couple of his mates sometimes. He loves the club and no doubt one day you'll see his face knocking around here."