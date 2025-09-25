Alan Biggs on a Sheffield United homecoming that laid out the job Chris Wilder has in store

Sounds daft to say this but one thing I’m convinced of about a squad that’s played six and lost six is that it should be a top six squad!

Yep, the madness of football in general and Sheffield United in particular. Or is it just me who’s mad?

Past performance says you can go through this group and see players of the right calibre in most positions.

Played seven in all competitions, losing the lot and scoring just one goal says very different - a disgrace considering the ability at the club.

But it’s one thing saying that, another rectifying it. Which is why, after the uplift of last week, the dispiriting home loss to Charlton was probably a bigger shock to Chris Wilder than anyone.

And why throwing everything up in the air as the board did, even for a handful of games, can be so destructive.

They say never go back. Spiritually Chris Wilder never left.

This should be different. A position of strength rather than familiarity breeding contempt.

While the latter might still be true in a tiny minority of cases, Wilder will need to use every ounce of that strength to lift the place off the floor.

I stand by view on Wilder’s initial sacking

When I said here in mid-summer that his sacking had ripped the DNA out of United, I got flak from the more fancifully minded with some academic argument about the club “moving on.” But it was true and I stand by it.

One day it won’t work and will have to be replaced but until that happens, stick with a template that has given Bramall Lane a strongly defined and highly competitive identity for almost a decade.

But it seems you can’t magically reinstate it without the infusion of belief that only results can bring.

When it’s not broken don’t fix it and fortunately for the Blades owners they didn’t break it for long enough for it not to be fixed. Given time.

Re-ingraining those values, breeding the togetherness that characterise Wilder teams, will not be instant.

Nor should there be any promotion-or-else scenario, with a valuable lesson learned. But I’d still be surprised if United are not competing above midway come the end of the season.

Wilder will take motivation from handicaps, as he did last year, and will relish the challenge of turning around an even bigger one.