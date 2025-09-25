Chris Wilder needs every ounce of his abilities to lift this 'top 6' Sheffield United team

By Alan Biggs
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Alan Biggs on a Sheffield United homecoming that laid out the job Chris Wilder has in store

Sounds daft to say this but one thing I’m convinced of about a squad that’s played six and lost six is that it should be a top six squad!

Yep, the madness of football in general and Sheffield United in particular. Or is it just me who’s mad?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Past performance says you can go through this group and see players of the right calibre in most positions.

MORE: Chris Wilder might need a bit of extra help to turn around 'scarred' Sheffield United

Played seven in all competitions, losing the lot and scoring just one goal says very different - a disgrace considering the ability at the club.

But it’s one thing saying that, another rectifying it. Which is why, after the uplift of last week, the dispiriting home loss to Charlton was probably a bigger shock to Chris Wilder than anyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And why throwing everything up in the air as the board did, even for a handful of games, can be so destructive.

MORE: Chris Wilder might have to unleash this Sheffield United change to fix two major problems

They say never go back. Spiritually Chris Wilder never left.

This should be different. A position of strength rather than familiarity breeding contempt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the latter might still be true in a tiny minority of cases, Wilder will need to use every ounce of that strength to lift the place off the floor.

I stand by view on Wilder’s initial sacking

When I said here in mid-summer that his sacking had ripped the DNA out of United, I got flak from the more fancifully minded with some academic argument about the club “moving on.” But it was true and I stand by it.

One day it won’t work and will have to be replaced but until that happens, stick with a template that has given Bramall Lane a strongly defined and highly competitive identity for almost a decade.

But it seems you can’t magically reinstate it without the infusion of belief that only results can bring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: “Needs to change...” - Sheffield Wednesday skipper's Sheffield United prediction after Chris Wilder return verdict

When it’s not broken don’t fix it and fortunately for the Blades owners they didn’t break it for long enough for it not to be fixed. Given time.

Re-ingraining those values, breeding the togetherness that characterise Wilder teams, will not be instant.

Nor should there be any promotion-or-else scenario, with a valuable lesson learned. But I’d still be surprised if United are not competing above midway come the end of the season.

Wilder will take motivation from handicaps, as he did last year, and will relish the challenge of turning around an even bigger one.

Related topics:Chris WilderCharlton
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice