“Needs to change...” - Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan offers Chris Wilder verdict amid Sheffield United struggle

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season is still in its infancy but already it is shaping up to be one of struggle for the two clubs in football’s first city. Sheffield United are still looking for their first win after a horror run of seven straight defeats while city rivals Wednesday remain in the midst of financial chaos that is overshadowing their campaign.

Between them they have also endured a great deal of upheavel, with United managing to hire back the boss they moved on in the summer to replace his replacement and Wednesday effectively employing two managers for a period before a deal was struck for Danny Rohl to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pitch a record of one win and 10 defeats between them from a combined 12 league games tells its own sorry story, although the expectation is that United’s fortunes will now begin to turn after the reappointment of Chris Wilder as Ruben Selles’ successor last week.

That is certainly the opinion of Barry Bannan, the Owls skipper, from his vantage point on the other side of the Steel City. Speaking on Talksport this morning after helping the Owls to their first win of the Henrik Pedersen era at Portsmouth on Saturday, he said of United: “They find themselves in a tough situation as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know they’ve reappointed Chris Wilder so they’ll probably think things will start picking up for them. They’ve got a good squad so I think they’ll probably start picking up points. It’s not a good place to be with both teams down near the bottom and it needs to change because it’s such a big footballing city with two big clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Owls skipper Bannan has been in the unfortunate position of being the link between a squad and the Owls hierarchy, with owner Dejphon Chansiri undergoing well-publicised financial difficulties that have led to the late payment of wages on a number of occasions this year.

“It is hard when it’s coming closer and closer to pay day,” he said. “That’s when you get questions from the boys. It’s hard to stay focused but we’re enjoying our football, as long as we keep winning. We’re just happy the season is up and running.”