Alan Biggs on a new approach that rails against how Sheffield United have worked in the past

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can’t make too many comparisons between the Uniteds of Manchester and Sheffield.

When former Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal recently branded his old employers as now “a commercial club, not a football club”, there was no apparent similarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, Bramall Lane’s new rulers want to tap into the Premier League and yes, they’ve taken a major business gamble. But their ambitions are on a different scale entirely and have to be football-related at this stage - even while going a controversial way about it.

Which is not to say van Gaal was wrong about Manchester United. Far from it, in my view.

But it was another of his comments that got me thinking about the Blades and the way ahead now that a radical change of course has been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by Sky Sports whether clubs should follow the traditional, but increasingly rare, model of managers leading on signings, van Gaal said: “I think it’s the way it should be - because then you can fire a manager because he doesn’t give any results.

“But when other persons buy the players then you can have a problem - because you need to have the knowledge of the manager, the orientation of the manager, because he has to train them.”

Van Gaal pointed to the continued effectiveness of the Liverpool way, under Arne Slot in succession to Jurgen Klopp, as proof of his argument.

former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal | Getty Images

It all struck a chord because that was always the Chris Wilder way - and he and Sheffield United did pretty well out of it, let’s be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How far the club moves away from that will have a big bearing - and I’m guessing it was fundamental to Wilder’s exit and the appointment of a head coach type in Ruben Selles.

But will Selles have enough control over recruitment to be fairly judged on results? Encouragingly, he says he will - and he’d better get them either way if Wilder’s sacking is any guide.

I understand the investor calling most of the shots for COH Sports is a “data scientist” called James Bord - who, very appropriately for such a gambling approach, is a renowned poker player (with no known football experience).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The argument for a change at Sheffield United

At this point, it’s only fair to consider the other side of the argument.

The job of the manager, in the old orthodox sense, has become too demanding to be all-encompassing, Wilder being one of few survivors in thriving on it.

Support networks are expanding and recruitment has become so data driven, with proven results at clubs like Brighton and Brentford, that the game is turning away from one manager and a couple of senior scouts driving everything.

You need eyes, ears and laptops everywhere. Wilder was actually alive to all of that, open to building AI into the operation at Bramall Lane but not wishing to be led by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, it’s always seemed sensible to me that your leading football expert should have the final say. If not, why employ him?

And if he is the one accountable for results then, as Klopp suggests, he should not be carrying the can for decisions made by others.

United’s DNA of modern times has been effectively ripped out of the club. Whatever happened to “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it”?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a total reset. Let’s see how it all pans out. Getting the balance right is vital.

I hope Selles gets a fair run at it, and that he really does have the major say on signings.

Your next Sheffield United read: Ruben Selles makes welcome Sheffield United promise as hard work begins at Bramall Lane