Leadership has been an issue at Sheffield United this season but talks have taken place to rectify that problem

The men Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to show the leadership needed to drag the Blades away from the bottom of the table have perhaps been a little too humble since they arrived at Bramall Lane.

Now, though, their feet should be well and truly under the table and Wilder is looking to them to use all of their experience to help guide United away from trouble and begin at last to look up following a dreadul first few months of the season.

United looked rudderless under Ruben Selles before the Spaniard was given the boot for his winless spell in charge.

That hasn’t been the case under Wilder just as much following the popular boss’ return to the hotseat, however, it has still been noticable that not enough of his players have been grabbing matches by the scruff of the neck and forcing team mates into action. It was that aspect of his successful squads in the past that shone brightly - teak tough characters who knew what they had to do when times were hard.

Ben Mee, Sheffield United defender (Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

New players don’t want to ruffle feathers

The manager understands to an extent that new faces don’t want to ruffle feathers in the dressing room and, speaking ahead of Saturday’s return to action against Watford at the Lane, he acknowledged the professionalism of the likes of hugely experienced Ben Mee, Mark McGuinness and Danny Ings who have all joined the club fairly recently.

However, the time for niceties is over and conversations have been had between Wilder and the new batch of leaders whom he has faith in to turn results around on a more consistent basis. Meanwhile, the boss also points to the fact that under more normal circumstances, these kinds of talks would have taken place weeks ago ... another reason why he’s on the backfoot since returning to his boyhood club.

Wilder told The Star: “I'll be honest about it and you'll understand this, I think when new players walk through the door, they don't want to give it 'the big 'un'. Danny Ings, Ben Mee, don’t want to give it 'the big 'un'. Walk in the front door and go 'I'm here, I've played this amount of Premier League games, I have played for these teams.' They don't, they integrate humbly into the group, whether it's Chieo who has played in the Premier League, or Mark McGuinness or Ben and Danny Ings... those types of characters.

“That process usually happens in pre-season, so we get it all out of the way and then now they have to be a voice. My conversation with them now is, you are in the building. They are potentially those characters we are missing.”

Senior Sheffield United players have to step up

It’s not all about the new boys, though, as Wilder admits those who have been there a while also need to show leadership in whatever way possible.

“And, as well, it's about time some of the senior players stepped up to the plate as well,” he added. “We have lost characters, without a shadow of doubt ... Robbo, Rhian, Vini, Anel, Kieffer.... we have lost big characters. We've lost them, the new ones have got to put all that to one side, I've told them, now, I know what your character is like.

“I have been in a changing room as well and it is quite funny when a new player will stroll in and say 'I'm sitting here, I'll park in that spot, I'll get my music on the sound system' and everyone is looking round going, 'not having him'. Then you have these type of boys that are really solid pros but now as I have talked to them about it, they have got to step forward.

INEXPERIENCED: But Sydie Peck has still been told to step up (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“The likes of Hamer and Campbell and Burrows, even though he's a young player and Sydie Peck, even as a young player, and Cooper, they have got to step forward and take their place. That's what happens, it's an evolution. Robbo can't play forever, these things do happen. Vini goes, Anel goes. These things happen.

“Who's stepping forward? Those are the messages that I would have installed on the first day of pre-season. I'm installing them after eight or nine weeks which isn’t ideal but the message is loud and clear now. I have had a lot of messages trying to get across to the players in a short period of time but that message is loud and clear to them. And hopefully we will see those guys coming to the fore. I have got to say, I have seen it this week after the talk.”

Skipper also gets a talking to from Wilder

Even the new captain has not been exempt from the conversations taking place over the past couple of weeks of the international break. Japhet Tanganga has probably been United’s best player since he arrived, but Wilder still wants more. And in explaining that, the manager offered a little insight into the improvement he wants from some of the players who have not been at their best so far this season.

Sheffield United skipper Japhet Tanganga

“I have seen the skipper, who has to do more. I have talked to him about it,” said Wilder. “He's played at a really high level, one of the top performers at Millwall, really humble but maybe he's going, 'I've been given the captain's armband and I've only been here three or four weeks, I might have to be careful that I don't upset anyone. Or don't say to Gus Hamer you need to do better or to Tyrese that you need to run down the channels a little bit more or to Callum, get hold of it, or Sydie limit your touches or to Harrison find your quality.' All those sorts of messages. But now he needs to, they all need to. I've seen it in training but the acid test is what happens on a Saturday afternoon so fingers crossed we will see all of those qualities against Watford.”

