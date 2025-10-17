Sheffield United will be targeting a first home win of the season when they welcome Watford to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades, who have won each of their last three meetings with the Hornets, have lost each of their first four outings in S2 this term, meaning that has played a key factor in them finding themselves rock-bottom of the Championship.

Chris Wilder’s men have lost eight of their first nine league games this season, scoring a paltry three goals, meaning they are under mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around as quickly as possible.

The visit of Watford, who reappointed Javi Gracia as their head coach last week, feels like a good opportunity for United to spark their season into life, as the Hornets have not won on the road since February.

Ahead of Saturday’s S2 showdown, here is how we think United could line up:

1 . GK: Michael Cooper Shot-stopper Cooper has started every Championship game so far this season, and that trend is not going to change against the Hornets this weekend. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . CB: Japhet Tanganga Tanganga has started the last two games at right-sided centre-back, meaning he is poised to make that position his own. Having recently been handed the captain's armband, there is very little chance of him missing out on a starting berth. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mark McGuinness Offering both height and physicality, McGuinness has made his place in the back-three his own. He has demonstrated what he is all about very quickly, meaning he is a guaranteed starter. | Sportimage Photo Sales

4 . OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Ben Mee of Sheffield United is congratulated by Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, after the Sky Bet Championship match between Oxford United and Sheffield United at Kassam Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images) Mee has offered experience and leadership since coming into the team last month. United need to rely on those qualities to try and find some form. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images Photo Sales