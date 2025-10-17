Sheffield United have bolstered their squad with the addition of former Crystal Palace midfielder Jaïro Riedewald.

Manager Chris Wilder is confident Jaïro Riedewald will add some much-needed experience to Sheffield United’s midfield ranks after he joined the club on a free transfer.

United confirmed the addition of the 29-year-old on Friday, signing him on a short-term deal until January. He was available as a free agent after leaving Belgian club Royal Antwerp in the summer.

The Star revealed on Tuesday that Riedewald had been invited to the club’s Shirecliffe training complex to try and earn himself a contract.

With a deal now finalised, Wilder, who has confirmed the Dutchman could be involved against Watford on Saturday afternoon, is pleased to have added a midfielder of his experience to his pool of options.

What Wilder has said about Riedewald

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime, Wilder said: “We have got three really young players at the moment - Sydie [Peck], Alex [Matos] and Djibril [Soumaré]. Tom Davies has had his issues from an injury point of view as well, and an availability point of view.

“Ollie Arblaster is 21, 22. It is an incredibly inexperienced group of players there for a really important part of the pitch. I have gone on record saying that needs bulking up and I think everyone recognises that.

“With the inexperience, you don’t sometimes get the consistency. I think there were six or seven things that we looked at from Jaïro’s point of view.

“One was his availability, two was his experience, three was his quality, four, he was at Palace for six or seven years and you don’t play or be in or around a Premier League club not to be a good player.

“Another was the injury situation, and the other was the inexperience of the department. The seventh was his character, which, as you will understand from my point of view, is incredibly important.”