Chris Wilder is not expecting too many surprises from the opposition as he and his staff prepare the squad to face Watford on Saturday.

The Blades come up against a Watford side who will, as is often the case, have a new face in the dugout having let go of Paulo Pezzolano earlier this month.

The latest man tasked with putting the sting back in the Hornets has been there before, with Javi Gracia managing a full and relatively impressive 18 months in charge back in 2018 and 2019 during which time he led them to the FA Cup final where they were soundly beaten by Manchester City.

Ordinarily a new manager coming in would make preparations difficult, but Wilder - a former Watford manager himself - doesn’t see it as any kind of disadvantage as the Blades go looking for their first home win of the season.

“We'll do our analysis on the opposition; they are a Watford team, I have worked there, they have got some really good individuals, the manager is experienced and had some success there. By all accounts it's a popular return and he'll want to get off to a good start.

“Have we done our homework on them? Yeah. Do we know until we get that teamsheet or until we get out onto the wicket at 3 o'clock to see how they are lining up? We'll only know then and we'll adapt our certain bits and pieces that will help us try and win a game of football.

“Our main focus this last two weeks has been about us, about all the things I have talked at length about.”