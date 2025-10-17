Jamie Shackleton is back in contention for a place in the Sheffield United squad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has welcomed the imminent return of versatile former Leeds United player Jamie Shackleton after injury.

The 26-year-old’s time at Bramall Lane has been marred by various injuries and he hasn’t featured for the Blades since December 2024 when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 home win over Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fresh injury was picked up in pre-season and so he completely missed the coming and going of Ruben Selles as manager, from a playing point of view.

Now there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Yorkshireman, who featured in the Development side’s win over Barnsley on Tuesday and Wilder is happy to see Shackleton making a push for a first team place again, with the hope that he can regain the form that saw him retain a regular place in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United team in the top flight.

What Chris Wilder said about Jamie Shackleton’s return

“Definitely, Shacks has not played enough for this football club,” said Wilder ahead of the Blades return to action against Watford following the international break. “He's been pretty unfortunate with his injuries last season and he picked up an injury pre-season as well so it's good to see him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's an infectious, enthusiastic player. Just look at his appearances in the Premier League for Leeds under Bielsa, so for Marcelo to trust him in the Premier League, he's a good player. He's been frustrated, we've been frustrated but he's come through Tuesday afternoon, he's got 45 minutes so he'll be involved or be in the squad on Saturday so that's a bonus for him and us.”

Wilder also revealed that Ollie Arblaster will be joining the rest of the squad in training in the next week or so, with a view towards making a return ‘a few weeks’ after the next international break in November. Tahith Chong, will also be likely to return at around the same time, if not slightly before.