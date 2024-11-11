Chris Wilder leads pub sing-song and Joe Root watches on after Sheffield United win over Sheffield Wednesday
It’s little wonder that Sheffield United fans sing ‘He’s one of our own’ in tribute to their manger Chris Wilder.
For the Blades boss showed why, by joining supporters in a Sheffield pub to celebrate United’s derby day victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Tyrese Campbell settled a poor match with the only goal of the game in the second half to hand victory, in the first Sheffield derby in five years, to United.
For boyhood Blade Wilder, the victory was all the more sweet and with former England cricket captain and fellow United fan Joe Root also in attendance, the boss was belting out the songs on top of the seats in a pub packed with supporters.
In fairness to Wilder, he did predict after the match what would happen.
Having joined supporters in a post-match rendition of Blades anthem ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ Wilder said after Sunday’s match: “I know the words so I belted it out a couple of times. I might belt it out a few more times tonight.
“You can’t get away from the emotion of it all. Whether it’s my family, my friends, close pals that I used to go to school with, play football with, stand on the kop with.
“You live for days like today. I’m so fortunate I have the opportunity of managing this incredible football club that is loved by us all.
“I might not have sung it if we’d got turned over. We rolled the dice at half-time and we got, I think, a deserved result in a tight game.”
Wilder also too the opportunity to have a playful dig at his fellow manager across the city. United’s fans had chnaged the words to Wednesday’s tribute to their manager by singing ‘Sausage Rohl’ rather than ‘Danny Rohl’ to the tune of Bomey-M’s ‘Daddy Cool’.
