Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he ‘did not see much difference’ in the two teams after their narrow defeat to Sheffield United.

Tyrese Campbell’s goal proved to be the difference one Sunday as the Blades managed to extend their unbeaten run against the Owls with a 1-0 victory, and it left Wednesday to lick their wounds as they headed into the latest international break.

For Röhl, who was very respectful of his opposite number, Chris Wilder, before and after the game, it was a difficult one to take in such a big local derby, however he said afterwards that he believed his team were worth of at least picking up a point in S2.

“I think a draw would have been the right result,” the German insisted. “The xG for both sides was so low and this was one of the stories of this game. There were very few shots, even less on target, and one goal decides it.

“I am so disappointed for our fans who gave us such fantastic support today but it was not our day. Anthony Musaba went close and the keeper made a good save and this was the nearest we came to a goal.

“It was very much the same for United and all in all I did not see too much difference between the top of the table and the middle. This is the Championship, we know we can beat anyone on our day but this was not one of the days.”

It was a result that left the Owls in 15th place in the Championship ahead of a two-week break, and they’ll now be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off against Cardiff City on November 23rd once league football returns later this month.