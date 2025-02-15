Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder shrugs off Luton Town jeers after Sheffield United 'offside' winner sparks fury

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, had no issues with the decision to allow his side's winner at Luton Town this afternoon despite acknowledging it was "a tight call." The Blades had to battle hard to stay in the game against a spirited Luton performance before they won it 10 minutes from time thanks to defender Anel Ahmedhodzic's calm finish.

The Kenilworth Road crowd were baying for offside as the defender took down Callum O'Hare's flick-on and finished past Thomas Kaminski, but the assistant referee kept his flag down and replays suggested it was the right call, with the Bosnian comfortably onside when the ball left O'Hare's boot.

The victory sent United back to the top of the table and piled the pressure on Leeds United ahead of their game against Sunderland on Monday evening, with at least two of their automatic promotion rivals guaranteed to drop points this weekend as the race for the Premier League enters its final straight.

"I thought we were really good in both boxes," Wilder said. "There was a bit of moaning and groaning about the goal but I talked to the analysts and he said he thought it was OK. Adebayo had a chance first half, we had to be good in both boxes.

"The bit in the middle wasn't ideal but the game gets decided at both ends of the pitch. We felt when we looked at our screen just after that it was onside. But listen, it's a tight call."

Wilder, who had a short spell in charge of Luton's rivals Watford before returning to Bramall Lane, got a few pelters from the home fans as he made his way off the pitch at the end - and gave a few back as well. "I went and managed Watford for 10 games," Wilder said. "It's not that I had 250 games and have a Watford tattoo on my shoulder.

"But that's how it is, it's always difficult and you get it and you have to give a little bit back. It's no issue, they're a passionate support here. I have a lot of friends here and they've had an outstanding time of it. I know what it's about, I played against them when I was at Oxford and it's a passionate football club. It's down to earth and hardworking and the fans are the same."