Rest, rotation and a selection U-turn in Sheffield United predicted XI v Luton Town

Sheffield United finish another three-game week at Luton Town tomorrow - and they aim to sign off on a high note ahead of next Monday’s huge clash against title rivals Leeds United. The Blades have taken six points from six so far this week but face a real test of character against Luton, despite their position at the bottom of the Championship table.

Boss Chris Wilder is sweating on the fitness of forwards Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon and also has a host of selection dilemmas elsewhere in his squad after an impressive transfer window. We tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and picking the side he’d send out at Kenilworth Road - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?