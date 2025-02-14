Rest, rotation and a selection U-turn in Sheffield United predicted XI v Luton Town

Sheffield United finish another three-game week at Luton Town tomorrow - and they aim to sign off on a high note ahead of next Monday’s huge clash against title rivals Leeds United. The Blades have taken six points from six so far this week but face a real test of character against Luton, despite their position at the bottom of the Championship table.
Boss Chris Wilder is sweating on the fitness of forwards Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon and also has a host of selection dilemmas elsewhere in his squad after an impressive transfer window. We tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and picking the side he’d send out at Kenilworth Road - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
One of the easier decisions for Chris Wilder to make at the minute with Cooper the undisputed No.1
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Harry Clarke
Struggled at home to Pompey the game previous but was much more involved in the win over Boro and in a game United will hope to dictate on the front foot, his attacking prowess from right-back could be perfect
| Sheffield United
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Back to his commanding best against Boro and got on the scoresheet for good measure, a habit he'll hope to continue between now and the end of the season
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Jack Robinson
Very harshly penalised for Boro's penalty on Wednesday night but to his credit he put it out of his mind and helped see the rest of the game out comfortably
Photo: Andrew Yates
