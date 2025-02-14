Oliver Arblaster takes Sheffield United 'mental health' break amid injury timescale hope

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:42 GMT
Oliver Arblaster is taking a break from his gruelling Sheffield United rehabilitation in the Middle East - but he won’t just be taking it easy over there. The 21-year-old midfielder is on the comeback trail from a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the Sheffield Derby against Wednesday back in November, with his rehab process shown in a documentary series produced by club media.

But he is now enjoying a change of scenery with a spell in Dubai as much for his mental health as his physical, as he looks to recover as soon as possible from a huge injury that has produced a first speedbump in a career that up to the point had gone only in an upward trajectory. Asked about Arblaster’s recuperation break, Wilder laughed: “It's not a bad one, is it?

“It used to be a day off! But it was something we talked about and was needed. Ollie's worked extremely hard and he's desperate to get back but we can't rush that process. I've talked at length about it, these boys don't feel comfortable being injured. They want to be out there adding and contributing to the team, especially Blaster with his career path so far and how well he's done.

“We have to make decisions and it's good for him to get a little bit of sun on his back. He'll be working out there as well and he doesn't want to be coming in at half seven and leaving at five and watching his teammates get the highs. He's delighted they're winning, don't get me wrong. He's a team player. He's made up that the team's winning games of football but he'll have watched on Wednesday and felt a little bit of envy of the players because he'd have loved to be a part of it.”

Arblaster’s injury and subsequent operation was initially thought to rule him out for the rest of the season. Asked if that was still the thought process, Wilder said: “We'll wait and see but it's normally a nine-month injury. So it's going to be super tight. There's no gun to his head in terms of rushing him back and at times I should imagine our challenge will be to slow him down.”

