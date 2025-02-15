Sheffield United confirmed team news v Luton Town as Chris Wilder makes five changes

Chris Wilder has made five changes to his Sheffield United side for this afternoon’s trip to struggling Luton Town. Two key men miss out through injury, Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon picking up injury issues in the midweek win over Middlesbrough, while Wilder has freshened things up in his selection for the last of three games in the space of a week.

Hamer misses out with a hamstring issue while Cannon rolled his ankle against Boro and neither are in the squad at Kenilworth Road. In come Tyrese Campbell and Ben Brereton Diaz, who scored in midweek, in like-for-like changes up front and down the left channel.

The Star understands that Cannon and Hamer were close to being involved but not risked ahead of a vital period of the season, with the hope that they will be available for next Monday’s crunch clash with title rivals Leeds United.

Elsewhere Harrison Burrows drops to the bench, replaced by Sam McCallum, while Hamza Choudhury comes in for Sydie Peck and Rhian Brewster starts in place of Callum O’Hare. Youngsters Ryan One and Luke Faxon are amongst the substitutes, with Cannon and goalkeeper Adam Davies absent.

Blades: Cooper, Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Souza, Choudhury, Rak-Sakyi, Brewster, Brereton-Diaz, Campbell. Subs: Faxon, Holding, O’Hare, Burrows, T. Davies, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, One, Peck.