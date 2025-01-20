Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder answers Ben Brereton Diaz permanent transfer question as Sheffield United return edges closer

Chris Wilder has refused to rule out the possibility of Ben Brereton Diaz remaining at Sheffield United beyond the end of the season as his loan move from Southampton moves ever closer. The Chilean international is close to returning to Bramall Lane until the end of the current campaign and could make his second ‘debut’ tomorrow at Swansea City if the deal is tied up ahead of the registration deadline.

Brereton Diaz was in the crowd on Saturday as United beat Norwich City to go back to the top of the Championship table - before Leeds United recovered their position at the summit by beating United’s city rivals Wednesday on Sunday afternoon - with the final legalities of the deal all that now stands between him and a return to the club for whom he scored six goals in 14 Premier League games last term.

That form earned him a permanent move to the top-flight in the summer with Southampton, who paid Villarreal £7m for his services, but the move didn’t work out for either party and a return to familiar surroundings could help kickstart a career which saw him score 45 goals in 160 games for Blackburn Rovers at Championship level before moving to Spain.

“It's quite difficult to not talk about it, as we saw him in the directors’ box on Saturday,” Wilder said. “We're just going through the legals and admin part right now, so fingers crossed he'll train this morning and be available for Tuesday night. He's a player I've admired for a long time, and I always had in the back of my mind that we'd reunite again and play for us.

“He impressed so many people with his attitude and performances last season, in a team that was having major troubles finding the back of the net and creating. It was a good output from him, and personality and character wise he fit in here. He impressed the fans too, which doesn't always go hand in hand.

“It's a good signing for us. We understood when he went to the Premier League in the summer but we always thought there was an opportunity, and we’re delighted that he wanted to come to us. He was our No.1 choice, right the way through, and this was the only place he wanted to come. Which is great.”

The deal was initially delayed by the Saints’ insistence of a big obligation clause which would have been payable had United been promoted to the Premier League this season. Their stance softened when Brereton Diaz made clear his desire to return to United and we understand that there is an option in the revised deal for it to be made permanent.

Asked if Bramall Lane was a place that Brereton Diaz could make a home going forward, Wilder admitted: “One hundred percent. This is something that hopefully grows and grows in the next 19 games, which I'm sure will be positive.

“If we all realise where we want to be in the summer and we achieve our goals, which is something we’re not shying away from, then he's certainly someone we'd love the opportunity of speaking to. But there's still a lot of football to play between now and then. And he's got to do his bit as well.”