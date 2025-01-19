Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from Norwich City win as 28,239 pack into Bramall Lane

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 19th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST

Just over 28,000 supporters packed into Bramall Lane yesterday afternoon to witness Sheffield United return to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Norwich City. The Blades picked up another big three points courtesy of Harrison Burrows’ double, and the margin of victory could have been even greater.

With 19 games of the season to go the Blades are in the automatic promotion positions and will hopefully add to their squad this coming week to further enhance their promotion prospects. Our photographers were on hand again to capture some great photos of Blades fans cheering on their side from the stands ... can you spot anyone you recognise, or maybe even yourself?

