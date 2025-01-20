Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What Chris Wilder said about Sheffield United’s Shea Charles transfer interest and Sheffield Wednesday “wind-up” suspicions

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder has opened up on Sheffield United’s interest in Shea Charles in this transfer window, despite suspicions across the city at his current club Wednesday of a “wind-up” over the promising Southampton star. The youngster has impressed on loan at Hillsborough this season but will return to the Saints before the end of the current window.

As we revealed earlier in the week United would be interested in bringing him back to the Steel City if the opportunity arose, with Wilder keen on adding a central midfielder to his squad ahead of the deadline early next month. He is light on bodies in the middle after Ollie Arblaster’s season-ending injury while Vini Souza and Tom Davies are currently fitness concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday haven’t given up hope of Charles returning to Hillsborough for the remainder of the campaign, with much resting on the future of the Saints’ own loan player Lesley Ugochukwu, who could be recalled by Chelsea this month. Asked about Charles, Wilder said: “It’s the same situation again, we’re looking at position-specific players.

“We know a lot about him, I know his agent really well, he’s a local boy, and have done for 20/30 years. He's got players, other clubs have got players. He's a player we identified in the summer, as we have to because we're all doing their jobs, whether that’s us or Sheffield Wednesday. That wasn't a wind-up, even though I get it and people thought it might have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've lost Ollie Arblaster, Tom Davies is coming back from injury. Sydie [Peck] is doing outstandingly well and everyone has seen how much we miss Vini when he's not part of the group. So we’re looking for players of quality and pedigree and he was on the list. We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park and break the game up and play, is on our radar. And there are a lot of players who fit that bill.”