Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sheffield United prepare for life in the Premier League

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League and will be plotting potential targets for the summer as they look to bolster their ranks. The Blades finished 2nd in the table behind Burnley.

They are yet to announce their retained list at this stage. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Hull City loan man eyed

Dimitrios Pelkas, who spent this past season on loan at Hull City, is on the radar of his former club PAOK ahead of the next transfer window, according to reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on Twitter. The Greece international joined the Tigers on a temporary deal from Fenerbahce last year but struggled to make an impact with the East Yorkshire outfit. He found the net only twice in 26 games for Liam Rosenior’s side and will not be returning to the MKM Stadium.

QPR announce exits

QPR have wasted no time in publishing their retained list as they prepare for Gareth Ainsworth’s first full campaign in charge. The R’s will be cutting ties with Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens and Ody Alfa. They also remain in talks with Chris Martin, Jordan Archer, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Aaron Drewe and Stephen Duke-McKenna over new deals.

Norwich City to sign striker