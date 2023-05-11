News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United fans told: 'Without you, we'll be only half the Premier League team we can be'

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will place the bond between his team and its supporters at the heart of the club’s Premier League masterplan.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 11th May 2023, 05:00 BST

Speaking ahead of today’s civic reception, which has been arranged to celebrate United’s promotion from the Championship, the 45-year-old paid tribute to the role their followers performed during a season which also saw them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

As United prepare to re-enter what is widely regarded as the world’s most competitive elite level division, Heckingbottom revealed he wants to further cultivate a relationship he regards as being crucial to his side’s success.

Sheffield United fans show their passion: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United fans show their passion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United fans show their passion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
“We’ve got no chance if we don’t keep that bond,” he told The Star. “We need it and we need them to be special for us. Even more so now.

“We’ve been able to play with a power and an energy that’s got our fans off their seats at times. But we’ve been able to do that because they are the ones who have been providing the lads with the energy to do it.”

Heckingbottom delivered his message ahead of an event which, after travelling from Bramall Lane to the town hall on an open top bus, will see United’s players and coaching staff congratulated on their achievement by council leaders and local dignitaries. Jack Lester, Heckingbottom’s head of development and one of the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief’s closest confidants, has also vowed that United will retain the “common touch” in the top-flight after arguing it is essential they continue to reflect the personality of the community they represent.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The fans, honestly, don’t know how important they are for us,” Heckingbottom said. “I’d love to be able to tell them everything but obviously we can’t. But it is their football club. They are what make it what it is and what make Bramall Lane such a special place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are going to need that again,” he added. “There’s been numerous occasions when, with the crowd right behind them, I’ve seen the boys just go up another level to either get a win or come through a toughy period. Seriously, never, ever underestimate how important our supporters are and how important they’re going to be moving forward.”

Sheffield United supporters have played a crucial role in the club's promotion to the Premier League: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United supporters have played a crucial role in the club's promotion to the Premier League: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United supporters have played a crucial role in the club's promotion to the Premier League: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
