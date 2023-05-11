News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Nothing to be gained from internal strife at Sheffield United - Alan Biggs

One thing Sheffield United must avoid this summer is any sense, perceived or otherwise, of a stand-off at the top of the club.

By Alan Biggs
Published 11th May 2023, 15:10 BST
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (centre): Andrew Yates / SportimageSheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (centre): Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (centre): Andrew Yates / Sportimage

And the good news is I don’t see this as a risk, however far apart owner and manager might seem in planning for the Premier League.

Blunt but never personal in style, Paul Heckingbottom is simply doing the job he is paid for in pushing for the needs of the football operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Important lessons have been learned on all sides since the painful and acrimonious split with Chris Wilder just over two years ago.

Most Popular
The Sheffield United players and manager Chris Wilder wave to the fans during the promotion parade in Sheffield City Centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday May 7, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.The Sheffield United players and manager Chris Wilder wave to the fans during the promotion parade in Sheffield City Centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday May 7, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
The Sheffield United players and manager Chris Wilder wave to the fans during the promotion parade in Sheffield City Centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday May 7, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Fans may be unaware of this but I understand all the parties involved, including owner Prince Abdullah and chief executive Stephen Bettis, have long been back on cordial terms.

There is a recognition, I believe from everyone, that things could have been handled differently.

Certainly Wilder privately accepts that his approach could have been less confrontational.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So it follows that there is a need to disagree without making it personal amid the current uncertainty over the club’s future.

And from what I saw on the touchline after the win that clinched promotion, the key figures could hardly be described as at loggerheads.

They are coming from two completely different positions.

Heckingbottom needs to know, not least for the sake of his own career when promotion to the Premier League can be so perilous, that he has at least a fighting chance of staying up.

Prince Abdullah, who I had a rare conversation with after the West Brom game, has spoken of the personal strain he has endured and the difficulties of financing the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Public opinion seems to be divided on him. Some fans are openly grateful he has not rocked the boat on their dreams and kept the best players, though if Iliman Ndiaye had said yes to a potential move to Everton in January it might have been different.

Others are suspicious, suggesting the owner shielded himself from any pressure to sign players by agreeing to sell the club just before the last window and that he is engineering the same ploy for this one.

Whatever, there is nothing to be gained from internal strife.

The football operation remains a tight-knit unit and Heckingbottom, while speaking honestly and without rancour, will make the best of what he has. For now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s for the good of the club and fans, rather than personalities, that a firm course has to be set sooner rather than later.

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomChris WilderPremier League