Final Championship away attendance table shows biggest fanbase out of Sheffield United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Burnley & others - gallery

A look at how Sheffield United’s average away attendance compares to the rest of the Championship

By Harry Mail, Ben McKenna
Published 11th May 2023, 14:54 BST

Sheffield United have been backed in large numbers by their fans this season as they were roared on to promotion to the Premier League. The Blades’ faithful can now look forward to playing back in the top flight again as they prepare for trips to Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City again.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a big summer ahead now as they look to add more quality into their ranks to ensure they are ready for next term. In the meantime, here is a look at how Sheffield United’s away attendance in this campaign compares to their Championship rivals, with statistics via The72.co.uk...

Average away attendance - 894

1. 24th: Reading

Average away attendance - 894

Average away attendance - 1,058

2. 23rd: Millwall

Average away attendance - 1,058

Average away attendance - 1,066

3. 22nd: Blackpool

Average away attendance - 1,066

Average away attendance - 1,075

4. 21st: Swansea City

Average away attendance - 1,075

