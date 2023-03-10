Former Blades boss was appointed Watford’s new boss earlier this week

Chris Wilder has reassembled the coaching team that served him so well at Sheffield United after being appointed as the new Watford boss earlier this week.

The former Blades boss took charge at Vicarage Road, initially until the end of the season, earlier this week after the Hornets sacked Slaven Bilic, having won only three times since Christmas.

Wilder had been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough earlier in the season and has been joined at Watford by three of his former coaching team members from Bramall Lane; No.2 Alan Knill, coach Matt Prestridge and analyst Mikey Allen.

The quartet enjoyed two promotions together during their time at Bramall Lane and Wilder is hoping to achieve more success this season at Vicarage Road. “We’re here to win games of football, and hopefully good players have that mentality,” he said.

“Being a good player isn’t just about being good technically. You have to have steel, a bit of fight and they have to run around and work hard within the structure. They need to rely on their teammates as much as their teammates rely on them.

“You have to be a group that shares the mentality, and if you are then you’ve got half a chance.”

