Speaking ahead of today’s visit to Coventry City, where he could be without nine senior players, Heckingbottom praised his squad’s ability to “adapt” and produce positive results despite its fitness issues.

United climbed to fifth in the table when they beat fellow top six contenders Middlesbrough 4-1 earlier this week. But victory came at a price with John Fleck limping-out of the game before the half-time interval.

Paul Heckingbottom has been brutally honest about the challenges facing his side

“What do I think is going to be the biggest problem for us? If we keep performing how we are then I’ve got to say ‘injuries’ - they’ll be the biggest,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We need people back. We could do with people coming back because, the more you lose, the more exposed you get.”

Conor Hourihane, who replaced Fleck against Chris Wilder’s side, is likely to feature at City despite being “managed” through a problem of his own according to Heckingbottom. United had hoped Charlie Goode’s return from suspension would ease the pressure on a defence already missing Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Jack O’Connell. However, it has emerged the on-loan centre-half reported problems with the cartilage in his knee during training ahead of the trip to Warwickshire.

Conor Hourihane is likely to be involved against Coventry City today

“There's swelling there on the joint,” Heckingbottom acknowledged when he addressed the media on Thursday evening. “He’s aware of it but wants to be out there and involved.”

Depending upon how Goode responds to treatment, he could be forced to sit out the trip to Warwickshire. The 26-year-old was the only outfield signing Heckingbottom made during the January transfer window, with goalkeeper Adam Davies also arriving at Bramall Lane after being released by Stoke City.

The decision to trim the options at his disposal, particularly at a time when United were aware of the challenges they faced following a series of Covid-19 related postponements over Christmas and New Year, has left Heckingbottom facing a difficult balancing act. Goode could be selected to face City, in order to give others a much-needed rest. But United have attempted to “manage” both Fleck and Baldock through their own injury problems of late, with both now confined to the treatment room.

“I’m not even thinking of the international break at the moment,” confessed Heckingbottom, with United also facing Blackpool and Barnsley before the domestic programme is briefly placed on pause. “We just want to win what’s in front of us. If we can do that, then it will be a good break.”

Charlie Goode's involvement at Coventry City is in doubt

City are 11th, six points behind sixth-placed, and according to Heckingbottom “still in contention”.