Baldock required treatment during the first-half of Saturday’s defeat at The Den. Although he completed the match, it appears Baldock did so in discomfort and was scheduled to be examined by medical staff following United’s return to South Yorkshire.

“George had some ice on there,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We’ll see how he is, because it’s still really early. But he was out there at the end, so that says something.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Baldock (left) with his Sheffield United team mate Rhys Norrington Davies: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Despite downplaying fears Baldock could be a doubt for the meeting with Steve Cooper’s side, Heckingbottom is set to monitor Baldock closely over the coming days as United’s season enters a critical period. With Jayden Bogle ruled-out until the summer and Enda Stevens still recovering from an injury of his own, United will handle Baldock with care as they look ahead to Forest’s visit. They then face Middlesbrough, now managed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, at Bramall Lane.

United slipped to seventh, one place above Wilder’s men and two in front of Forest, after being beaten 1-0 in south London. The result ended a nine match unbeaten run and also their hopes of recording a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

"If I go through the pattern of the game, speaking as Sheffield United manager, we could have been slicker, sharper and better,” Heckingbottom said. “They defended very well and it’s hard. Then they killed all of the space and defended the box well.”