Despite scoring victories over fellow promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in recent weeks, as well as condemning runaway leaders Fulham to a rare defeat before Christmas, United have been collecting injuries at an alarming rate as the demands of their revised fixture schedule begins to take its toll.

Heckingbottom could be without nine senior players for tomorrow’s visit to Coventry City, prompting him to identify fitness issues as “the biggest threat” to United’s hopes of qualifying for the postseason knockouts.

But revealing he gathered their squad together for a pep talk ahead of the meeting with Mark Robins’ side, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve told the players, when they’re at their best then they’ve won. We have won when we haven’t been at our best, and you need to be able to do that.

“But what I really like is that, when they’ve been as good as we know they can be, they’ve always come out on top. That tells you something about the standards they can set. We wanted to remind them of that.

“The only times we haven’t won is when we haven’t been at our best.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken to his players ahead of their visit to Coventry City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“If we can replicate that every game, I’d say we’ll get in (the play-offs),” Heckingbottom said. “But football isn’t as predictable as that.”

Sheffield United are fifth in the Championship table: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage