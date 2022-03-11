With several of their most influential performers already ruled-out of tomorrow’s visit to Coventry City, United’s coaching staff discovered earlier this week that John Fleck will also miss the meeting with Mark Robins’ side after being hurt during Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough.

With Fleck’s replacement Conor Hourihane also “managing his way” through a fitness issue and centre-half Charlie Goode’s involvement against City thrown into doubt because of a cartilage complaint, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We are taking less risks in training, that’s definitely something we are doing and quite deliberately. We have to. I don’t think we’ve got any other choice.

“On Thursday, it was the first time the lads have come back into training following a game and they haven’t been on the grass.

“Usually, what happens is that they get a day off and then return to work as usual. This time, we had them in the cryotherapy room here. Then, once they’d done all of that we did the tactical work on video. We did a full session on that.

“So yes, we are having to change things.”

United have prepared for their meeting with City in fifth, 11 places higher than when Heckingbottom was appointed in November. But the demands of a fixture calendar wrecked by a series of postponements over Christmas and New Year has taken its toll on a squad which benefited from only one new outfield addition - Goode - during the January transfer window.

With Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick all set to miss the remainder of the campaign - including the postseason play-offs should United qualify - and Chris Basham, George Baldock and Enda Stevens also receiving treatment, Heckingbottom added: “It’s an issue. There’s no point in pretending otherwise, because people know it is. We’d love to get some of these boys back.”

Heckingbottom believes a decision to increase the intensity of United’s work at the Randox Health Academy is responsible for their improved results over the past four months. That means relaxing the first team’s daily schedule will have been a tougher call than many people appreciate.

“We’re having to make changes,” Heckingbottom said. “We’re trying to be sensible in the circumstances.

“We think this is the right thing to do. It might not be ideally what we’d want to do. But it is the right thing given everything else that is happening. So that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Goode, on loan from Brentford, has been expected to return to action following suspension at the Coventry Building Society Arena. However, he is expected to be assessed by medical staff before Heckingbottom finalises his plans for the contest.

Fleck is likely to miss the clash with City and next week’s trip to Blackpool but could be available to face Barnsley before the international break.

“We’re confident it’s not serious, there’s been no need for a scan,” Heckingbottom said. “We should be talking days, not weeks.”