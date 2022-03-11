Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Coventry City, Heckingbottom revealed the midfielder had been receiving treatment for an injury ahead of Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

With John Fleck limping out of that match towards the end of the first-half, Hourihane came on to make his 22nd appearance for United since joining on loan from Aston Villa seven months ago.

The Republic of Ireland international is expected to feature for the 23rd time when they travel to Warwickshire, after Heckingbottom confirmed Fleck will sit out the meeting with Mark Robins’ side and potentially next week’s trip to Blackpool too.

“Conor, he’s had an issue but he’s come in every single day and he’s not missed a minute,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s what we need at a time like this.

“If Conor had taken a backwards step then he either wouldn’t have been in the firing line or we wouldn’t have been able to use him. And that could have caused us a really big issue, as everyone can probably work out.

“But he doesn’t like missing minutes. He wants to be out there, on the grass.”

Conor Hourihane is pushing himself through the pain barrier for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Aged 31, Hourihane has spoken about his interest in securing a permanent move to United when his contract with Villa expires this summer. However, Heckingbottom recently confirmed he is not yet in a position to begin discussing deals for either Hourihane or the likes of Billy Sharp, Chris Basham and Ben Osborn, who are also set to become free agents.

Fifth in the table, United hope to take another step towards qualifying for the Championship play-offs at the Coventry Building Society Arena. City are also hopeful of reaching the postseason knockout tournament. They prepared for the game six points behind sixth place.

“Having the lads putting in what Conor is, showing that attitude, that’s what is making the difference,” Heckingbottom said. “No doubt about it, we wouldn’t be able to be doing what we are doing without that mindset and professional approach from the group. No way whatsoever.”